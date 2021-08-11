A man has been seriously injured in hospital after an assault on the M8.
The assault happened on the M8 westbound at junction seven near Holytown, North Lanarkshire, at around 5pm on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old male, was taken to the University Hospital Wishaw for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
The police closed the flyover to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 08:40#A8 congestion— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 11, 2021
Slow traffic eastbound at Chapelhall due to a closure on the bridge at the Eurocentral Junction for a police incident.
Delays approx 15 mins.#ExpectDelays pic.twitter.com/dyr7cP9VUL
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance on the M8 westbound at junction 7, near Holytown, around 5pm on Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.
“A 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.
“Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the flyover is currently closed at M8 junction 7.”
Detective Inspector David Lamont, of Wishaw CID, stated that the roads would have been busy at that time and has urged possible witnesses to come forward. He said: “The roads in the area will have been busy at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.
"We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were in the area and may have dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries."
Traffic Scotland tweeted there was delays of up to 15 minutes, but it has since cleared.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.