Laura Muir ended her wait for a major global outdoor medal after taking a brilliant silver in the 1500m at the Olympics - and is already back out training in rainy Glasgow.

The Scot ran three minutes 54.50 – a new British record – in Tokyo on Friday night as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon claimed gold, defending her title, with Sifan Hassan winning bronze.

She has her Olympic medal now, to accompany her European titles and world indoor prizes, matching the 800m silver from from team-mate Keely Hodgkinson.

But there was no rest for the medallist - last night sharing a video on social media on the rainy tracks in Glasgow.

Muir in the video said: "I'm back in Glasgow, don't know if you can tell? It's my first session back."

Some of her fans are shocked she is back so soon, others joked if it isn’t raining in Glasgow on arrival have you ever left.

After winning the silver medal, Muir said: “I’ve worked so hard for so long, I have been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh at a global championships every year since 2015.

“With everything last year with the postponement, not knowing if it would go ahead, and I have silver. And a British record as well.

“You have to be as best prepared as possible for any situation. I trained as hard as I could as if this would happen. I had no doubt in my mind it wouldn’t happen. And hope it would come. I was nervous all week, saying: ‘Why is the 1500m at the end?’”

Laura Muir could be ordered to skip next summer’s Commonwealth Games as UK Athletics looks to protect its funding following a poor Tokyo 2020.

Three silvers and three bronzes left the track and field team with no golds for the first time since Atlanta in 1996 with the sport planning a review which could lead to an overhaul of its internal system