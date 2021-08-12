A major military exercise will take place in the skies above Scotland this month.

Exercise Typhoon Warrior 21 will see British and American jets and helicopters alongside large transport planes in Scotland's airspace.

The dates highlighted by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) are August 17, 19, 24 and 26.

In years gone by some Scottish residents have been woken by loud low-flying aircrafts.

The MoD says that it plans to hold the activities for the Typhoon Warrior 21, from 10am to noon, however, Civil Aviation Authority documents show that the exercise can take place between 8:30am and 2:15pm.

As reported in The Scotsman, they say that “large force exercise involving up to 60 military aircraft operating in mixed formations including fast jets, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance aircraft, air to air refuelling, and air mobility assets (both fixed wing and rotary wing).

"Exercise traffic will conduct air-to-air combat radar profiles, supersonic flight, radar and communications jamming, and air combat serials. Airspace control orders will be issued separately by the sponsor to all control agencies.”

Last year Scotland played host to another majormultinational military exercise - Joint Warrior.

During October, eleven nations took part - featuring 28 warships, two submarines, 81 aircraft and more than 6000 military personnel.

The airfield at Leuchars - once an RAF base, now an army base - will feature some exercises.

This will not rule out other air bases from taking part.

The aircrafts can be as low down as 100 feet, but might go down to ground level for some tasks.

Draken Avation, a civilian contractor and the United States Air Force, will also take part.

A list of areas due to be affected by low flying planes: