A charity’s food delivery van which was stolen in Edinburgh has been recovered just a mile away from where it was taken.
The white Ford Transit van, one of two main delivery vehicles belonging to the social enterprise Edinburgh Community Food, was stolen between 1.30pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday when it was parked on Tennant Street, in Leith.
The van has since been traced to the nearby Newhaven area and enquiries are currently ongoing to find out how it got there.
The charity delivers fruit and vegetables to those on a low-income.
Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr, of Leith police station, said: “Fortunately the van has been traced as a direct result of our appeal and I would like to thank everyone who responded to it.
“However, enquiries are ongoing to find out how it got there and we continue to appeal for information.
“I would ask anyone who saw the white Ford Transit with its distinctive large strawberry logo between 1.30pm on Monday, 9 August, and noon on Thursday, 12 August, to get in touch.
“If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday, 8 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
