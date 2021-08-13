A leading Scots aesthetic doctor has said the number of young women on the ITV reality show Love Island having multiple procedures is 'heartbreaking'.

Dr Nestor Demosthenous said it had reached the stage where body modification was akin to walking into a shop and "buying a bottle of water".

Faye Winter, Sharon Gaffka, Chloe Burrows and Liberty Poole have all admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks.

The Edinburgh-based practitioner is campaigning for more stringent standards in the industry, including a ban on non-medical professionals administering lip fillers.

He said: "I don't watch Love Island but of course I hear about this. It's heartbreaking.

"I practice aesthetic medicine and when someone walks into a place and says I want x, y and z, for me that is body modification.

"No one has stopped to ask that young girl why do you want your lips done.

"I have a classic example of a 21-year-old girl who wanted me to treat her lips and I asked her why and it turned out she hated her profile.

"She had a very weak chin and she thought that by having her lips done it would balance her features.

"She didn't really care about lip filler. You need to know someone's 'why'.We've come to the stage now where it's like buying a bottle of water. "

The Scottish Government now requires salons and clinics administering treatments to register with Healthcare Improvement Scotland and said in January last year that it intends to launch a consultation on plans which will require health professionals to have a licence to carry out dermal fillers or lip enhancements.

"I was very clear that our stance is that we need to stop all non-medics injecting. And they said, well we need to look at the evidence (of complications).

"Well, of course there is no evidence. Every day I have to review any complications, it's part of my appraisal, it's part of my learning.

"So even though we have figures for us, we don't have any figures for non medical professionals. They aren't going to report it anyone because they don't have to.

"So then they decided that anyone who is not a prescriber can't do treatments because you need prescription drugs for complications but then that got shut down.

"So pre-Covid they launched a consultation but nthing has come of it.

" In Scotland as it stands right now, if I was to do a treatment in a building that isn't registered I will get called up."

"If a plumber did lip fillers on an 18-year-old girl in the back of a van it doesn't matter - no one cares.