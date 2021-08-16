Pope Francis will not celebrate a public mass in Glasgow this November during his visit to Glasgow.

The pontiff will travel to the city in November to attend the Cop26 climate talks with other world leaders.

It was reported that the leader of the Roman Catholic Church is planning on hosting an outdoor service in Glasgow, like his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI who led prayers in Bellahouston Park in 2010, according the Mail on Sunday.

However, the Catholic Church in Scotland said his tight schedule would make such an event impossible.

A source told the paper: "While the Pope saying Mass is not 100% confirmed, we have had word that he wants to do it and that’s why people are looking at the practicalities, such as venue and timing, depending on the rest of his pretty tight schedule.

“It would have to fit in with his address to the conference and his meetings with the bishops. There is some doubt about whether it can be fitted in, but the Pope says Mass every day and would like to say a Mass for the people of Scotland.

“It is absolutely not confirmed, but he wants to do it, and if the Pope wants to do it, and if the Pope wants to say Mass for the Scottish public, there is going to be a huge desire to make it happen.”

A spokesman for the Catholic Church in Scotland told the BBC: "Our position on this is that there are no plans for a Mass whatsoever.

"Our understanding is that the window will be extremely tight and there will be enough time to meet the global leaders, and once the official part is over, to meet the Bishops, and that is it.

"A public Mass is not something the Church is expecting, because of time constraints."