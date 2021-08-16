FEARS are growing for the safety of a missing Glasgow doctor who disappeared over the weekend.

Police have launched a major hunt for Catriona Gaskell - known as Cat - who has been missing for nearly two days.

She was last seen leaving her home in Newton Farm area of Cambuslang at 7.55pm on Saturday. She was filmed leaving the Fallow Grove home which she shares with her partner Robbie Thomson.

She was then seen walking towards Red Deer Road and into the wooded area nearby.

Cat is described as being white, five feet and nine inches tall, of a slim build, with blue eyes and auburn hair. When last seen she was wearing a white and grey tartan zipper top and was carrying a small holdall.

Distressed family and friends have shared appeals on social media to track down the missing GP, who it's understood works in Glasgow.

SEVA Scotland, a charity with which she is involved said in a statement on Facebook: "Our dear friend Dr Cat Gaskell is missing, she was last seen yesterday evening in the Newton Farm Cambuslang area.

"We are extremely concerned for her welfare and pray for her safe return."

Sergeant Stuart Hare, Rutherglen Police Station, said: "Cat has never been missing before and for her not be in touch with family or friends is concerning. Officers have been making local enquiries since she was reported missing and have been checking CCTV and liaising with local bus and taxi companies but so far no one has seen or heard from Cat.

"We would ask people, especially in the Fallow Grove/Red Deer Road areas to keep an eye out for Cat if they can or if anyone has a doorbell camera, then to check the footage in case she has passed by.

"If you have seen Cat or have any information that will help us trace her, then please contact police via 101 quoting reference number 1769 of Sunday, August 15, 2021.

"We'd also appeal to Cat herself and ask her to contact her family, a friend or police just to let people know she is ok."