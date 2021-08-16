A sculpture showing a women’s sprawled legs on a Glasgow park gate has sparked horror and disgust.

The artwork has appeared on the gate of Festival Park, Govan, this month – where a woman was allegedly raped in February.

It has been removed after anger erupted online last night. Its “feminist” creator Rakel McMahon pointed out the work raises the issue about victim blaming in sexual harassment.

The park featuring the piece is home to a children’s playground and sits beside a school.

The sculpture, which shows legs with red high heels has provoked outrage on Twitter.

Campaign group Make Space for Girls said: “Just in case there aren’t enough reasons why teenage girls don’t use parks, this ‘art’ piece has been installed on some park gates in Glasgow.

"I actually don’t have the words for how angry this makes me.”

Outraged members of the public defaced the artwork before it was removed

Icelandic and Irish artist Rakel McMahon created the work as part of a Govan art project organised by Ltd Ink Corporations.

Defending her creation on Instagram, Ms McMahon said she was “aware of the horrible attack in that park” and was aware it might be misconstrued as “sexist.”

She said: “I feel the work touches upon the discourse on victim blaming in sexual harassment as well as giving the park area a feminine vibe that these green areas need.”

But dozens of people have hit out at the image with it described as “offensive, “tasteless” and “obscene.”

Average Woman said: “This is so horrible. It needs removing immediately.”

Glasgow City Council said it is looking into the issue.

Fiona Clark said on Twitter : “Surely someone in the parks department or planning committee (at the council) could see this was not an appropriate installation?”

Entitled the Gate of Assumption, the structure is one of a series of creations from artists in the Safari of Sorts exhibition.

It is described as a “series of £100 micro commissions, focused on site specific contemporary artworks.”

Arts Organisation Ltd Ink Corporations has been contacted for comment.

Copy supplied by Local Democracy Reporting Service.