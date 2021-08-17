A tiny community on one of Scotland's furthest-flung outposts is turning to crowdfunding to increase its numbers.

An appeal to raise money to build three community-owned homes on the island of Canna has been launched by the local development trust.

Just 15 people live on the island, which is the westernmost of the Small Isles archipelago in the Scottish Inner Hebrides, and the hope is the population can be increased to around 30.

However, there are no available empty houses on the island to enable the population to grow, leading the community to turn to outside help.

The Isle of Canna Community Development Trust has its appealto complete the £750,000 total of funding required to build the houses. The community has to raise £200,000 as their contribution to the overall cost.

Holiday Cabins on Canna

Geraldine Mackinnon, Chair of the Isle of Canna Community Development Trust, said: “The Isle of Canna Community may be small but we are always up for any challenge that will help us create a sustainable future for our island.

"We have a positive track record with previous projects and hope everyone will come on board and help us make our Community Housing a reality.”

Canna is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and is a two hour ferry journey from Mallaig in the Highlands.

The houses will be managed and owned by the community and will be built to be energy efficient and let at affordable rents. The National Trust for Scotland, have released the land needed for this development.

Houses on Canna

Clea Warner, National Trust for Scotland General Manager for the Highlands & Islands, said: "Our charity is entirely supportive of this community initiative and congratulate the IoCCDT for the positive steps they have taken.

“It is in our mutual interest to see a thriving community on Canna. We are certain the approach taken here will lead to sustainable development that enables the island population to live in harmony with the precious natural beauty that surrounds them and to benefit from it through the opportunities that result.”

It is planned to start building the three new community owned houses in spring 2022, so that Canna can welcome its new residents later in 2022.

Contributions toward making Canna a more sustainable place to live can be made via the crowdfunding page