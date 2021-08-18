Outlander star Catriona Bafle has revealed she and husband Tony McGill have welcomed the birth of their first child.

The Irish actress apologised to her fans for being absent from social media, saying she had been 'cooking up this little human' as she shared a picture of his hand holding her finger.

Ms Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser in the hit show, did not reveal the name of the child but urged her fans to support children's charities.

The 41-year-old is a patron of the World Child Cancer organisation and also supports charitable causes involving refugee relief and the environment.

Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander

In a post to her 1.7million Instagram followers, Ms Balfe wrote: "I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human. We are so grateful for this little soul...that he chose us as his parents.

"I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life."

The actress and her Scottish band promoter husband married in 2019, having been together for a number of years.

Ms Balfe added: "Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity … who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn’t there for all children.

"Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you’d like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children."

Fans have reacted with delight to the news, with one posting: "Enjoy the baby bubble".