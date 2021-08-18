The weekly number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Scotland has fallen again after a slight rise last week, according to the latest statistics.
Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 41 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 9 to August 15.
This was 12 fewer than the previous week and takes the total number of people who have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus to 10,464.
Of the latest deaths, 13 were people aged under 65, eight were 65-74, and 20 were 75 or older.
There were five deaths each in Glasgow, Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, with three in the Highland Council area.
Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said of the weekly figures: “Deaths from all causes were 9% higher than the five-year average – the 12th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”
NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
