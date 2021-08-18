The Scottish Government has recorded more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases and ten more deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 2,538 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 723 more than Tuesday’s cases.
It is the highest figure of new Covid-19 cases since July 14.
Ten further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is one more than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,051.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of August 15.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 35,999 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 7.5% were positive, 3.1% more than those on Tuesday.
A total of 39 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is one fewer than yesterday, with 324 in hospital overall, a decrease of 14.
4,283 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,061,687 while 3,482,188 people have now received a second dose.
