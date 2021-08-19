IT is the lifeboat that over 30 years has been launched to those in need 492 times, rescued 552 people and saved 39 lives.

Now the RNLB Kingdom of Fife is opening its doors to the public for a special anniversary exhibition showcasing 100 photographs of the work it has carried out over the three decades.

It comes as the RNLI fund-raise for a new multi-million pound station in Anstruther to house a new lifeboat that will arrive in the coming years.

At the event on Saturday, station architects, David Stephen will present the designs and plans for the new-build.

It was on August 21, 1991 that it all began.

Bryan Adams’ (Everything I Do) I Do It For You was enjoying a seventh week as UK number one, and in Anstruther, a state-of-the-art lifeboat was arriving in her new home for the very first time.

The pier was lined with cheering supporters as then coxswain, Peter Murray and his crew, sailed the lifeboat into Anstruther harbour.

The arrival was seen as hugely significant as the previous eight-knot Oakley class lifeboat had been on service in the town since 1965.

Hundreds of supporters line the piers in Anstruther for the arrival of the Mersey class RNLB Kingdom of Fife Credit:Anstruther RNLI

With the previous boat deck exposed to the elements, the new Mersey class lifeboat would provide shelter for the crew whilst halving response times with a top speed of 17 knots.

Designed to be launched and recovered from a beach via a launch and recovery tractor and carriage, it was also able to be launched from a slipway or lie afloat.

However the Kingdom of Fife is itself coming to the end of her operational life and does not meet with the RNLI’s objective to have a fleet capable of speeds of 25 knots, protecting the British Isles - so plans are in place to bring in a new vessel.

Describing the day the Mersey class lifeboat arrived in Anstruther, retired coxswain of the RNLI Anstruther Lifeboat Peter Murray said: “I joined the RNLI in 1961 and was here for the duration of the Oakley’s time in Anstruther.

"Being coxswain of the Mersey class lifeboat that day was incredible. It is probably the best thing I’ve ever done in my lifetime. I felt 10-foot tall bringing her into Anstruther.”

The volunteer crew in Anstruther have taken part in a variety of rescues during the last 30 years.

Back in 1991, RNLI volunteers rushed to the aid of a fisherman in Anstruther harbour after his boat was destroyed during a gas explosion.

In 2013, the lifeboat launched and located a missing diver who was separated from his group near to the Isle of May.

In 2017, RNLI volunteers in Anstruther saved the life of a young boy who had fallen over 20ft from cliffs near Elie.

And in January, 2019, it recovered two kayakers whose boats' capsized in Loch Goil in force 6-7 winds.

The Mersey class lifeboat, sitting alongside the relief lifeboat in Anstruther on the she arrived in August 1991. Credit: Anstruther RNLI

Looking on from the shore at the Kingdom of Fife's launch was one of Anstruther’s newest volunteer recruits when the Kingdom of Fife arrived. Michael Bruce joined the RNLI in 1991 at the age of 16.

He now leads the team onboard the Mersey class lifeboat as coxswain and, in a sentimental continuation of tradition, will sail the new Shannon class lifeboat into Anstruther when it arrives in a couple of years’ time.

He said: “Looking back to 1991, I never in my wildest dreams thought that I’d have the honour to lead this team of volunteers aboard the Mersey here in Anstruther.

"Sailing under the command of Peter Murray was instrumental for me and my development. I’m extremely proud to be coxswain of this lifeboat 30 years on and continue to save lives at sea.”

Anstruther’s volunteer crews have been rescuing people off the east coast of Fife since 1865 and believe that the new Shannon class lifeboat will halve response times again - but it will not fit in the current boatshed.

The new lifeboat station will have a slipway directly facing harbour mouth, for faster and safer launches, a crew training and welfare area, an office and operations room and a workshop together with a water safety and education hub, modern changing facilities and a gift shop.