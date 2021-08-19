A pensioner died and another was seriously injured when they fell from scaffolding in Aberdeenshire.
They fell from a building in Merchant Street in Peterhead at around 3pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended but a 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, also 77, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday August 18.
“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
