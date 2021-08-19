The number of new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Scotland has reached a six-week high with more than 3,300 confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.
New statistics show that 3,367 cases have been identified - the highest total since July 7 - while seven deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
This means the total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government is 8,058.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of 15 August.
The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 at the start of the month, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.
Of the 39,660 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, 9 per cent were positive, 1.5% higher than Wednesday's figure.
A total of 33 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed case of the virus, a fall of five, with 317 in hospital overall, a drop of seven.
The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,068,806 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while and 3,512,673 have received their second dose.
