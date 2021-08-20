A "disruptive" passenger on a flight from Glasgow to London was taken off the plane when he arrived and spoken to by police amid claims he had not worn a facemask.
Officers from Sussex police have confirmed that the passenger was escorted from the Easyjet flight on arrival at Gatwick after they were called onboard.
The incident was captured on camera by the Scottish singer Eddi Reader, with the footage showing the man retreiving his luggage from on overhead locker and leaving with two officers.
He does not appear to be wearing a face covering in the short film, while all other passengers and the two police officers are.
Glasgow to Gatwick- easyJet- delay to disembark due to “authorities meeting a passenger”??? pic.twitter.com/ZfobiUqgjQ— Sadenia Eddi Reader (@eddireader) August 19, 2021
READ MORE: 'Facemask hostility was predictable - we've seen it all before with everything from seatbelts to vaccines'
Passengers were delayed by around 20 minutes before they could leave the flight.
Ms Reader shared the clip on social media on Thursday, saying: "I lurked near the police at baggage reclaim— he wouldn’t wear a mask is the reason the police were called- and we all spent 20 mins delayed"
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police were called to a report of a disruptive passenger on board a flight from Glasgow to Gatwick at 10.55am on Thursday August 19.
"When the aircraft landed officers spoke with the flight captain and crew, and spoke with the passenger.
"The issue was resolved by all parties concerned."
Easyjet and Gatwick airport have been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment