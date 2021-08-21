More than 3,400 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours as infections rise following the easing of restrictions.

New statistics show that 3,464 fresh cases have been identified, while three deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

READ MORE: Infections are rising rapidly again — so what's Plan B?

This means the total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government is 8,067, though deaths reported at the weekend are lower as registry offices are closed.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of 15 August.

The number of new cases marks the third day in a row more than 3,000 cases have been recorded, but is down from the 3,613 reported on Friday.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Of the 33,710 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, 10.9 per cent were positive, a slight rise on the day before.

A total of 34 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed case of the virus, 13 of them for longer than 28 days, with 312 in hospital overall.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,075,555 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,541,708 have received their second dose.

READ MORE: We must not take our eye off the ball as Covid could roar back, warns expert

