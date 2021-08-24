It sits in one of Scotland’s most visited places, welcoming thousands of watersports enthusiasts, climbers and hikers every year.

Now culture lovers could soon be flocking to the shores of Loch Lomond too to watch an experimental theatre production. According to those behind it, ‘Ùrlar’ will present a ‘kaleidoscopic vision of place’ for one day in September along the Ardess Hidden History Trail, an archaeological heritage site on the banks of the loch.

Tickets went on sale on Monday for the piece commissioned by the National Trust for Scotland, the conservation charity which owns and manages Ben Lomond. The outdoor site-specific production takes place on Sunday, September 26.

Developed by Glasgow-based artist and producer Guy Veale, who recently created immersive sound designs for NTS’ House of Dun property near Montrose, Ùrlar will take audiences on a journey through the lower slopes of Ben Lomond, one of Scotland’s most popular mountains.

Mr Veale, the event’s creative producer, said: “Ùrlar will be an outward and inward journey, a kaleidoscopic vision of place, a sounding of resonant notes echoing through time.

“People and place have been entangled at Ardess for centuries, and Ùrlar will celebrate the rhythm of that relationship: the ebb and flow of seasons and cultures, the past and future of farming and recreation, and the cycle of habitats and inhabitants – lost and restored.”

Compliant with Covid-19 guidance, as well as the terrain of the site, small audience groups will be guided and led at a gentle pace throughout the 90-minute experience.

Ticker holders will be encouraged to see and hear the landscape in a completely new way, guided by professional storytellers along a specially curated trail. Organisers hope their imaginations will be fired by a cast of magical characters in strikingly designed costumes, all inspired by the natural and cultural history of the area.

Key stations along the route will be brought to life in harmony with – and respect for – the natural environment. There will also be additions to nature’s own soundscape and a recurring “sonic beacon” joined by multiple instruments and voices, carried on the wind to activate the entire site.

Samuel Gallacher, NTS Operations Manager for Ben Lomond, said: “With this event, we seek to engage with new audiences, make new connections between natural and cultural heritage.

“We hope to provide visitors with a novel and thought-provoking experience and we hope to learn how natural heritage properties such as Ben Lomond may function as live performance venues while adding to the mission of the NTS as Scotland’s national conservation charity.”

Tickets for Ùrlar cost £12, with slots on Sunday, September 26 every 30 minutes from noon until 5.30pm. The event involves a gentle guided walk along the Ardess Hidden History Trail at NTS Ben Lomond in Rowardennan.

Visitors are warned there are stepping stones and narrow paths which require care, while waterproof clothing and appropriate footwear is essential. Dedicated parking will be provided for ticket holders. Booking essential: nts.org.uk.