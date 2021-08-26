Almost 5,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.

New statistics show that 4,925 fresh cases have been identified — a slight fall from Wednesday's record high of 5021.

During that time 14 new deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, nine more than the day before.

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland is now 8,099, by the Scottish Government's measure.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,505 as of 22 August.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Wednesday's figure was a new record high for the number of cases confirmed in one 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

Of the 45,017 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 11.5% per cent were positive

A total of 47 people were in intensive care on Wednesday with recently confirmed case of the virus, with 426 in hospital overall.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,092,295 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,617,687 have received their second dose.

