OUTLANDER star Lauren Lyle talks about her shadowy role in the BBC thriller Vigil in an exclusive interview with The Herald Magazine tomorrow.

The Glasgow-born actor is part of a big-name ensemble cast alongside Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie and Martin Compston for the gripping six-part drama which begins on Sunday evening.

Lyle also discusses playing the titular character in upcoming ITV crime drama Karen Pirie, adapted from Val McDermid's novel, The Distant Echo, about a young Scottish detective investigating cold case murders.

The cover image for the interview was shot by Lyle's Outlander co-star Richard Rankin, who has launched a photography career alongside acting in recent years.

HeraldScotland: The cover of The Herald Magazine edition of August 28, 2021. Picture: Richard RankinThe cover of The Herald Magazine edition of August 28, 2021. Picture: Richard Rankin

"He has got really good and is passionate about photography," said Lyle. "We had a big day where we ran around Scotland when I was filming Karen Pirie. On my one day off, he took loads of photos."

The actor also touches on her former days as a gymnast and how she found herself on the radar of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Read the full interview in The Herald Magazine tomorrow