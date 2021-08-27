OUTLANDER star Lauren Lyle talks about her shadowy role in the BBC thriller Vigil in an exclusive interview with The Herald Magazine tomorrow.
The Glasgow-born actor is part of a big-name ensemble cast alongside Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie and Martin Compston for the gripping six-part drama which begins on Sunday evening.
Lyle also discusses playing the titular character in upcoming ITV crime drama Karen Pirie, adapted from Val McDermid's novel, The Distant Echo, about a young Scottish detective investigating cold case murders.
The cover image for the interview was shot by Lyle's Outlander co-star Richard Rankin, who has launched a photography career alongside acting in recent years.
"He has got really good and is passionate about photography," said Lyle. "We had a big day where we ran around Scotland when I was filming Karen Pirie. On my one day off, he took loads of photos."
The actor also touches on her former days as a gymnast and how she found herself on the radar of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Read the full interview in The Herald Magazine tomorrow
