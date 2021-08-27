Travellers returning to Scotland from green or amber list countries will now be permitted to use private sector tests, bringing the country into line with England.

Those travelling abroad previously had to book NHS home PCR tests via the Scottish Government booking portal which uses the firm, Corporate Travel Management (CTM), along with the Welsh government.

The change, which is coming into effect in early September, will allow travellers to choose from a list of approved providers for the return test, which must be taken within two days of returning home.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it had been made possible by enhanced monitoring of the "performance and reliability" of private testing providers to ensure public health safeguards are maintained. Any provider that do not meet stringent performance measures will be removed.

The current system has led to accusations Scots are paying higher charges than in England, where travellers have been allowed to use private companies, some of whom are said to be charging as little as £20 for a test.

Richard Mowe, who is due to travel to Paris at the end of the month, said he paid £136 for a PCR test from CTM.

Mr Mowe, who is director of the UK French Film Festival, lodged a complaint with the Competitions and Markets Authority, saying Scottish travellers were being "ripped off" with higher test charges because one company had been allowed to 'monopolise' the system.

He said: "In France, a test such as this is administered personally by a pharmacist with very quick results for approximately 20 Euros."

He said he was later offered a reduced price of £68 and is now waiting for a refund.

The rules for returning to the UK vary depending on whether the country you are travelling from is on the green, amber or red list.

Failure to arrive in Scotland without proof of a negative test can result in a £480 fine.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf said the change in policy would offer travellers greater flexibility and "provide a boost for the tourism and aviation sector".

He said: “We have had regular engagement with the UK Government to understand the measures being taken to ensure test results will be communicated rapidly and reliably to both individuals and to contact tracing services.

“We have also been reassured that any positive results will be genomically sequenced to quickly identify any variants of concern.

“The decision carefully weighs the benefit to the travel sector against our responsibility to the wider public health, and is a further endorsement of the resounding success of our domestic vaccination roll out.”

Self-isolation is no longer required for international travellers arriving from amber list countries, provided they are fully vaccinated through a UK, EU or USA vaccination programme and take a PCR test on the second day after arrival.

The current list of eligible test providers can be found on the gov.uk website.