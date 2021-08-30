More than 3,800 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours as the number of people being treated in hospital for the virus reaches a five-month heigh.

New statistics show that 3,893 fresh cases have been identified — a large fall from Sunday's record total of more than 7,000.

During that time no new deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days – although Monday's figures are often low as registry offices are closed at the weekend .

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland is now 8,111 by the Scottish Government's measure.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,505 as of 22 August.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon given all clear after Covid scare

More than 550 people are now being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, a greater number than at any time sine the beginning of March.

As of yesterday, 52 people were in intensive care while people were in intensive care with recently confirmed case of the virus, with 551 in hospital overall

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Sunday's figure of 7,113 was a new record high for the number of cases confirmed in one 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

Of the 29,281 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 14.1% per cent were positive.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,103,687 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,668,041 have received their second dose.

READ MORE: 7,113 new Covid cases in 24 hours and no new deaths

Scottish numbers: 30 August 2021

Summary

3,893 new cases of COVID-19 reported

29,281 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

14.1% of these were positive

0 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive (noting that Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends)

52 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

551 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

4,103,687 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,668,041 have received their second dose