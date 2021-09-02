POLICE Scotland have made the first of "numerous" arrests in connection with the alleged racist conduct by some Rangers fans ahead of their clash with Celtic.

It comes as a group marched through Argyle Street and near Glasgow Central station allegedly singing 'The Famine Is Over'.

Three men, aged 19, 21 and 24-years-old have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers say their investigations are continuing and are working with Rangers to take action against those responsible.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow Police Division, said: “We have made the first of what I expect to be numerous arrests following the disgraceful racial conduct shown by a minority of Rangers supporters who were making their way to Ibrox stadium on Sunday, August 29.

"Three men, aged 24, 21 and 19 years old, were arrested and charged last night, Wednesday, September 1, in connection with racially aggravated offences towards a member of the public and for the singing of racist material.

“This racist conduct will not be tolerated and our investigations are continuing. We will continue to work with Rangers FC to identify and take appropriate action against those responsible.”

Following the incident, the club released a statement condemning "all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination" after the incident in the city centre at the weekend.

A club probe has been launched alongside Police Scotland in a bid to identify any season ticket holders involved.

A statement on the Rangers website read: "Following an incident on Sunday, we repeat that Rangers FC condemns all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination. We are working with the police to identify any season tickets holders.

"As a club, we are proud of our Everyone Anyone campaign, led through the Rangers Charity Foundation, our work with a wide range of stakeholders and our on-going dialogue with the Scottish Government.

"Discrimination of all forms is a societal issue within Scotland. Those with influence within Scottish discourse should put their energy into eradicating this very serious issue across all sections of Scottish society who suffer sectarianism, discrimination and racism of any form."