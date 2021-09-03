Thieves have stolen gold jewellery and watches worth a total of £200,000 in a spate of housebreakings across Scotland.

In a 10-day spree starting on August 21, 14 homes were targeted spanning Beith, Bathgate, Stranraer, Cambuslang, Paisley, Stepps, East Kilbride and Glasgow.

Police want to trace a gun-metal grey Cupra Ateca car, believed to have been in the area of each crime which they think is likely being used by the suspects.

Police Scotland are investigating the linked crimes as part of Operation Suitcase, launched in response to a significant number of Asian homes being broken into and high-value gold and other expensive items being stolen.

Detective Sergeant Allan MacInnes said: “As a result of each of these incidents, the homeowners have been left devastated at the theft of their belongings and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry as we look to identify the culprits and trace the stolen items.

“We would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the affected areas between August 21 and 31, or who can help us locate the grey Cupra Ateca and its occupants, contacts police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation should also get in touch.”

He said the public has a “vital role” in helping prevent crime by storing their valuables safely out of sight and ensuring all doors and windows are secured when the home is empty.

DS MacInnes added: “We would also recommend that those choosing to store significantly valuable items within their home invest in robust security measures such as safes, alarms and motion-activated lighting.

“In addition, where possible we encourage the use of safety deposit boxes outwith your home address, or if this is not a viable option, then please consider using a safe storage option, which is approved by your insurer.

“A range of useful crime prevention advice is available on our website by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.