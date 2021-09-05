A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by police.
Steven Armstrong, 52, was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car near Annan on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Armstrong was from Lockerbie.
The 31-year-old man driving the car was uninjured, police said.
The crash took place on the B6357 road near the junction with the A75 shortly after midday.
Sergeant Bob McNay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this collision.
“The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.
“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicles at the time of the collision, or shortly before, to get in contact as they may be able to assist our enquiries.
“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1480 of September 4.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.