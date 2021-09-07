A teenage girl has been raped on the Isle of Arran.
Police say the 19-year-old was walking between Cladach Beach and the Co-op in Brodick, known locally as the 'wee Co', on Sunday, September 5 when the serious sexual assault took place.
The area is also known as Fisherman's Walk.
The woman was wearing dark clothing and became separated from a group of friends.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who might have seen her or any suspicious behaviour around 3am in that area to contact them.
Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, based in Saltcoats, said: "I would ask anyone who saw a 19-year-old woman in the Fisherman's Walk area, possibly walking with another person, to contact us.
"We're trying to establish the full circumstances so any information related to this might prove to be crucial."
Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1713 of September 5.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.