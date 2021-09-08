HEAVY showers and thunderstorms have been forecast for all of mainland Scotland, bringing to an end a mini-heatwave.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning between 10am to 8pm on Thursday, with a risk of travel disruption likely.

Sudden flooding could also cause some road closures, with the Scottish Environment and Protect Agency (SEPA) issuing five flood 'alerts'.

Those at risk of impact are Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, Tayside, West Central Scotland, Wester Ross and Western Isles.

A statement on the Met Office website reads: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads.”

This news comes after the possibility of today being Scotland’s hottest September day in 100 years, with the Met Office predicting temperature of up to 28 degrees before the thunderstorms hit on Thursday.

The bad weather will come as particularly bad news for the thousands of music lovers set to attend a flurry of outdoor concerts at Glasgow Green, starting tomorrow.

However, only Thursday is set to be affected by this as there remains to be any warnings issued across Scotland for the weekend.