An urgent plea by health chiefs has been issued to visitors of Falkirk’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital after worrying reports of people ignoring covid rules and disrespecting the staff.

There have been reports of hospital visitors blatantly ignoring Covid guidelines in the hospital, which consist of removing face masks, and telling nurses to ‘get lost’ when challenged.

This has prompted health chiefs of the Forth Valley Royals hospital to issue a warning to anyone visiting the medical facility in Larbert, to abide by covid protocols to help ensure the safety of its patients and staff.

NHS Forth Valley Nurse Director, Professor Angela Wallace said that the hospital staff have been ‘fantastic’ and insists they will be there to relay any guidance to visitors who don’t treat their staff with disrespect.

She said: “It has been very difficult as some staff have been more or less told to ‘get lost’ when challenging people who are ignoring advice.

“I would urge the public to please treat staff with kindness and respect; they are doing their very best to keep our hospitals safe.

“I would also like to remind people attending hospitals or using our services to continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines”

Current guidelines mean that visitors have to wear face covering at all times in the hospital when visiting. However, reports of people bringing in food and beverages from outside and removing their masks to eat them whilst near vulnerable patients have surfaced.

Professor Wallace added that in accordance with the government guidelines regarding covid safety measures, that anyone who is unwell or has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of covid should not visit.

The urgent plea also asked that anyone intending to visit after returning from a country which requires quarantine should also stay.