A school in the Highlands has been forced to close due to the large numbers of staff having to self-isolate.
On Wednesday afternoon Dingwall Academy closed during lunchtime and sent everyone home after a ‘significant number’ of staff were identified as close contacts to someone testing positive for Covid.
A spokesperson from Highland Council, yesterday said: “Letters were issued to parents earlier today and all necessary action has been taken at the school.
“The Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”
This news comes after a new vaccination bus programme was launched to allow school, college, and university students to have easier access to a vaccine.
A vaccination bus has been designated to the North of Scotland, and will work with all secondary schools in the highlands to help provide the jag in a convenient way for students.
A further 5,810 positive cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, accounting for 10.8% of all tests carried out in Scotland.
The number of people in hospital has risen by 78 to 883, while 82 patients are in intensive care – and 17 more deaths have been reported of people who had recently tested positive.
