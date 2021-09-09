Scotrail have issued a travel warning ahead of this week’s TRNSMT festival.

Due to both engineering works and ongoing industrial action, the rail service released a statement today warning festival goers to plan their travel route in advance.

Head of Scotrail customer operations, Phil Campbell said: “We’re urging people heading to TRNSMT this weekend to make their travel plans now.

“Planned engineering works, and ongoing industrial action will impact our ability to get you to and from the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

“Make sure to check your train times on our website or app and leave plenty of time for travel as the last trains each night will depart before, or very shortly after, the event finishes.”

The majority of engineering works are set to take place on Saturday, whilst the industrial strikes actioned by the RMT trade union mean will affect services on Sunday.

Engineering works will also take place between Winchburgh and Newbridge on Saturday which impacts train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High / Cumbernauld, and between Edinburgh and Perth, Dunblane, and Stirling.

Replacement buses will be put in place to run between Linlithgow and Edinburgh as well as Falkirk.

Festival organisers are specifically reminding people to be aware of final trains, as a risk of last trains leaving before the festival finishes each night is possible.

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: “Fans must consider their travel options, particularly for when the festival closes each night and all day on Sunday, due to the planned engineering works and ongoing strike action across the rail network.

“Fans will need to make alternative arrangements in order to make your journey home after the festival as smooth as possible, so please book any travel in advance.”

However, those who attend on Friday are in luck as there is no planned action or engineering works set to go ahead. Extra carriages will be added to services ‘wherever possible’ across the full weekend.