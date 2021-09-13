MORE than 40 arrests were made over the course of the weekend for "drug possession and assaults" at TRNSMT.
Thousands of revellers flocked to Glasgow Green on Friday to enjoy the festival, which saw Liam Gallacher, The Chemical Brothers and Sam Fender headline the event.
Police Scotland have thanked partygoers who mainly "behaved responsibly" over the course of the weekend.
The force did, however, take 41 people into custody for alleged drug-related and assault offences.
Two people were arrested on Thursday night, 10 on Friday, 17 on Saturday and 12 yesterday.
Superintendent Emma Croft said: “We worked closely with TRNSMT organisers and other key partners to deliver a safe and successful event.
"We are pleased that thousands of people were able to enjoy themselves at the first event like this in Glasgow for some considerable time.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who behaved responsibly and enjoyed the event.
“Over the course of the event, there were a total of 41 arrests, two on Thursday night, 10 on Friday, 17 on Saturday, and 12 on Sunday.
"These related to various alleged offences including drugs possession, minor assaults and breach of the peace.”
