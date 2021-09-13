THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised for a tragic teenager killed after being struck by a car in Glasgow.

Aidan Pilkington, 18, has been confirmed as the teenager fatally struck down on Crow Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Colleagues at the McDonald's on Crow Road, in Partick, where Mr Pilkington reportedly worked, started the online fundraiser "to support his family and everyone who cared about him".

"RIP Aidan, we will all miss you and you'll be forever in our hearts", said the Gofundme page which had collected nearly £8,500 as of 7.15am today.

In a statement yesterday, Aidan's family said: "He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges.

"It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way."

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following the crash, which happened at 12.20am on Saturday.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland from Road Policing said: “The car involved has now been traced, and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

"He’s been released pending further investigation.

"We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with us so far regarding the appeal, and urge anyone who has information, but has yet to contact us, to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0120 of September 11, 2021."

The fundraiser for Mr Pilkington is here.