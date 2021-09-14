PAOLO Nutini will make a return to the festival scene after being confirmed in the line-up for TRNSMT 2022.
Festival bosses have confirmed the first pieces of the bill for next year's Glasgow Green event, which will take place between July 8 and 10.
Early bird tickets for the fifth edition of the showpiece will go on sale at 9am on Friday.
The announcement comes just days following the conclusion of this year's TRNSMT, which saw Liam Gallagher, Nathan Evans, and Amy Macdonald wow around 150,000 fans last week.
The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi are also among the acts announced today.
Your first artists for #cinchxTRNSMT 2022!
Sign up to our mailing list for exclusive access to weekend tickets at special early bird pricing from 9AM tomorrow
Joining the "star-studded" bill across the festival is beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice. Organisers say "many more acts" will be announced in the coming months.
Talking about her debut next year at the festival, beabadoobee said: “I’m really excited to play cinch presents TRNSMT Festival.
"Scotland shows have such great crowds and I’m looking forward to playing new music to everyone there!”
Tickets can be purchased here.
