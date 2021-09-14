IT played its part in Celtic’s greatest day and has helped to nurture generations of Glasgow’s football talent.

Now the Hoops’ former Barrowfield training ground is set to score a major facelift after the club netted the greenlight for ambitious redevelopment plans.

Glasgow City Council bosses have approved major proposals to revamp the East End facility into “a top of the range” venue, complete with a “state of the art” gymnasium, brand new extended parking and changing facilities.

The area's MSP, John Mason, was among those to share his excitement at the plans.

He said: "I am pleased to see the revamp of Celtic Football Club’s Barrowfield Training Centre in Parkhead.

"This will bring a world-class training facility into our constituency which I understand will predominantly be used for Celtic’s youth and women’s team.

"Given Celtic B team’s inclusion in the Lowland League this season and Celtic Women’s close fought title challenge to Glasgow City last season, it is good to see this investment for progress happening in the East End of Glasgow.’’

The Lisbon Lions trained at Barrowfield back in the day

A new structure is set to host changing rooms for six teams and officials, as well as a gym, reception area, office, first aid room and toilets.

Drawings previously submitted to council bosses show the building will be situated away from the main road outside the complex, next to the 3G pitch.

Under the original plans put forward in 2019, a new indoor arena - said to be the largest in Scotland - was also set to be built but this does not feature in the proposal approved last week. However, it is understood to still be on the agenda.

Celtic’s women’s and academy teams are planned to train and play at the redeveloped Barrowfield training centre.

According to the council, Westthorn Allotment Association was the only group to raise objections to the plans, citing a lack of parking for the social club and training facility.

Opened in the late 1950s, the site was used by Jock Stein and his Lisbon Lions amid their run to winning the 1967 European Cup. For around five decades Celtic players trained at Barrowfield. From Bertie Auld to Jimmy Johnstone, Chris Sutton to Bobo Balde, generations of Hoops’ stars put in the hard yards at the London Road venue.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon and Johann Mjallby during a training session at Barrowfield

However, the facility earned infamy as it was later alleged to have been where former Celtic Boys Club coach Frank Cairney indecently assaulted a teenager.

With the declining condition of Barrowfield and the Hoops’ need to modernise, they finally built and moved to their current training home in 2007.

Celtic have yet to comment on the latest update but in 2019, when the club originally submitted an application, a statement read: “Ultimately, the new site will feature two full sized outdoor grass pitches, 2 first class artificial pitches, both outdoor and indoor, as well as an outdoor warm up area.

“The new development will complement Celtic’s established First Team Training base at Lennoxtown, which was opened in 2007 and has been a huge success.

“These new developments will further enhance the opportunities for all Club teams, offering hugely improved facilities and a brand new, first class training environment.”