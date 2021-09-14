More than 3,300 new cases of cornavirus have been identified in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
New statistics show that 3,375 fresh cases have been identified by the Scottish Government — a steep drop-off from yesterday's figure of 4,241.
However, the number of people in hopital being treated for the virus has risen again, with 1,064 people currently occupying beds on wards. Yesterday's total was 1,048.
A total of 21 new deaths have been recorded, meaning the overall toll from the virus in Scotland is 8,263 by the Scottish Government's measure, which counts those who registered a positive test in the past 28 days..
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,612 as of September 5.
Of those being treated in hospital, 89 are in intensive care. The number in hospital with a case of the virus is now greater than at any time since the end of February.
Of the 31,837 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 11.4 per cent were positive.
The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,144,904 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,788,551 have received their second dose.
Scottish numbers: 14 September 2021
Summary
3,375 new cases of COVID-19 reported
31,837 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
11.4% of these were positive
21 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
89 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
1,064 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
4,144,904 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,788,551 have received their second dose
