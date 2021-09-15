A Bafta winning film maker will be hosting a 'unique' workshop where he will film, edit and finish a documentary on climate change in just one hour.

Filmmaker and comedian Duncan Cowles will be performing at this year’s Glasgow Youth Film Festival, and he has created a one-of-a-kind show which will rely on audience interaction to be complete.

In the hybrid workshop/show, Duncan will be interacting with his audience in an impressive one-hour time-frame, using their ideas and stories to film, edit and produce a one hour documentary.

The focus of the weekends on-the-spot doc will be climate change, as Duncan thinks it is an appropriate topic with Glasgow hosting COP26 in November. However, just because he has a theme in mind, it doesn’t mean that the audience can’t let loose with their imagination.

He said: “I’m going to aim it around climate change so that there's a little bit of a focus and a theme. But beyond that we might interview someone from the audience with an interesting story or we might get stock footage from the internet and see where the audience want to take it.

“It will be truly unique, whatever happens.”

With crowd interaction and participation being such a crucial aspect to the event, the filmmaker could be in for an even more 'unique' night if the audience fail to assist in providing content.

He joked: "If the audience says nothing, I'm in a lot of trouble”

However, the Edinburgh man is up for the challenge, with a similar idea working well previously for a show in Birmingham a few years back.

Since then, he has filmed and created numerous short films and has picked up Scottish BAFTAs for his short comedy ‘Directed by Tweedie’ and another in 2016 for his work on the film ‘Isabella’.

Although admitting the documentary created this weekend will probably not be a masterpiece, the former Edinburgh College of Art student hopes it will aim to show a younger generation of filmmakers and enthusiasts how to get involved.

He said: “I always enjoy doing workshops with kids, young filmmakers, and students so I try do that whenever I’m offered the opportunity.

“I think it is important, as I benefited from people like me when I was younger that showed stuff like this. So, I think it is almost my way of giving back that experience.

“It is always good fun, and usually I learn as much from them as they learn from me.”

Lockdown was quite a “stressful time” for the creative industry, but Duncan proved exception, landing his longest ever project - BBC series 'Scary Adult Things'.

Scottish internet sensations, and many of the country’s hidden gems and interesting people were interviewed in the process of the six episodes where he set out to ask the question about adult life ‘am I doing this right?’.

Now with the series finished, Duncan is working on his first ever feature length documentary.

He told The Herald: “I’ve helped others in their own feature length films in various roles, but this will be the first big one myself.

“It is about my own difficulties about me opening up and showing emotion around my family. So, it is a very personal film.

“In a similar way to the series, I go and meet other people as part of the journey, but I meet them more than once over a long period of time.

“It’s been a hard film to make because of the subject matter, and I almost avoided doing it because it has been hard.

“For that reason, the making of the film has become very much part of the full story hopefully people will enjoy that when it is finished. “

Tickets for this Sundays show can be secured for free on the Glasgow Film theatre website