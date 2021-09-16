After the return of festivals in Scotland, music mania continues to sweep the country with 20 bands being longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year award.

With 20 albums being released during the pandemic each band has been carefully selected from the 327 albums in the running, with the winner taking home a £20,000 reward.

There's no surprise of Ayrshire giants Biffy Clyro being among the contenders with the release of their eighth studio album ‘a celebration of endings’. There are also newcomers to this years’ prestigious award with talents such as The Snuts, Joesef, and Lizzie Read being nominated for their debut albums.

READ MORE: No signs TRNSMT festival has led to Covid spike'

The Snuts, who were due to play TRNSMT festival last week but had to withdraw after a band member contracted Covid-19. They are the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the charts with a number one debut album, W.L.

The four-piece from West Lothian said: “We are delighted for our debut album W.L. to be in the running for Scottish Album of the Year award. It’s an album that’ll always be close to our hearts and the hearts of our fans.”

Fellow Glasgow artist, Joesef couldn’t believe he had been nominated.

He said: “I’m proud to say I love these tunes and to be acknowledged in this way means a lot to me.

“I thought my managers were joking at first but aye cheers.”

After a bouncing performance at TRNSMT’s Boogie Bar, Taahliah also picks up a nomination for her album ‘Angelica’. She continues on from her success at last years’ Scottish Alternative Music Awards, where she picked up best newcomer and best electronic act.

READ MORE: Bafta filmmaker to film, edit and complete climate crisis doc in just one hour festival show

Robert Kilpatrick, of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “With a massive congratulations to 2021’s longlist also comes a thank you – to the artists and their teams for providing escape, connection and outstanding bodies of work at a time when we’ve never needed them more.”

Here are all of this years top 20 Scottish Albums on the longlist:

AiiTee – Love Don’t Fall

Andrew Wasylyk – Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation

Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

Bemz – Saint of Lost Causes

Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings

Carla J.Easton – WEIRDO

Erland Cooper – Landform (Ft Marta Salogni)

Fergus McCreadie – Cairn

Jenny Sturgeon – The Living Mountain

Joesef – Does It Make You Feel Good?

Kubler Ross – Kubler Ross

Lizzie Reid – Cubicle

Matt Carmichael – Where Will the River Flow

Mogwai – As The Love Continues

Paul Towndrow – Deepening The River

Rachel Newton – To The Awe

Stanley Odd – STAY ODD

TAAHLIAH – Angelica

The Ninth Wave – Happy Days!

The Snuts – W.L.