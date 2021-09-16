The extent of the Covid surge in Scotland has been revealed in new figures which show that fourteen council areas have the highest coronavirus case rates in the whole of the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 12, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 67 (18%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 310 (82%) have seen a fall.

West Dunbartonshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 983 new cases in the seven days to September 12, the equivalent of 1,112.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,213.5 in the seven days to September 5.

East Renfrewshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,087.9 to 968.1, with 930 new cases.

Inverclyde has the third highest rate, down from 1,239.3 to 901.9, with 695 new cases.

Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (725.1), Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (700.5) and Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (651.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (up from 89.3 to 245.5)

Lisburn & Castlereagh (510.7 to 620.0)

Torfaen (374.3 to 475.6)

North West Leicestershire (508.5 to 599.2)

Ards & North Down (343.1 to 429.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 5.

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1112.7, (983), 1213.5, (1072)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 968.1, (930), 1087.9, (1045)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 901.9, (695), 1239.3, (955)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 885.9, (3022), 1259.3, (4296)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 844.5, (1515), 1134.4, (2035)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 803.7, (1079), 835.0, (1121)

Midlothian, Scotland, 777.2, (724), 895.3, (834)

Dundee City, Scotland, 770.7, (1147), 836.6, (1245)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 770.4, (4897), 1044.6, (6640)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 759.6, (2437), 995.3, (3193)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 758.6, (825), 996.8, (1084)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 755.8, (919), 727.0, (884)

West Lothian, Scotland, 755.1, (1388), 793.7, (1459)

Fife, Scotland, 752.1, (2814), 781.0, (2922)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 725.1, (1047), 687.0, (992)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 719.4, (369), 972.9, (499)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 700.5, (822), 720.1, (845)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 672.4, (1278), 681.8, (1296)

Falkirk, Scotland, 670.2, (1076), 842.7, (1353)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 668.4, (1452), 646.3, (1404)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 665.3, (402), 794.4, (480)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 665.2, (746), 726.8, (815)

Stirling, Scotland, 662.2, (623), 655.8, (617)

Corby, East Midlands, 651.6, (476), 679.0, (496)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 628.7, (950), 716.7, (1083)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 620.0, (908), 510.7, (748)

Swansea, Wales, 619.7, (1528), 710.2, (1751)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 614.7, (1603), 545.3, (1422)

Caerphilly, Wales, 613.0, (1114), 612.4, (1113)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 599.2, (628), 508.5, (533)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 594.4, (3136), 747.9, (3946)

Blackpool, North-west England, 575.2, (796), 545.6, (755)

Blaby, East Midlands, 566.0, (577), 482.6, (492)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 552.5, (472), 832.3, (711)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 551.5, (1334), 608.6, (1472)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 550.7, (626), 490.9, (558)

Allerdale, North-west England, 536.6, (525), 498.8, (488)

Conwy, Wales, 536.5, (634), 553.4, (654)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 529.0, (788), 476.0, (709)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 525.7, (733), 532.8, (743)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 525.6, (368), 448.4, (314)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 523.0, (758), 464.3, (673)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 522.1, (1196), 543.1, (1244)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 500.4, (909), 490.5, (891)

East Lothian, Scotland, 489.3, (528), 643.2, (694)

Denbighshire, Wales, 488.3, (472), 572.1, (553)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 487.8, (660), 516.6, (699)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 482.4, (909), 468.1, (882)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 481.1, (1648), 498.0, (1706)

Highland, Scotland, 479.5, (1129), 601.5, (1416)

Torfaen, Wales, 475.6, (451), 374.3, (355)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 468.0, (694), 565.1, (838)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 467.1, (359), 417.6, (321)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 455.6, (655), 419.5, (603)

Gwynedd, Wales, 453.8, (568), 459.4, (575)

Angus, Scotland, 450.7, (522), 561.2, (650)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 449.6, (1165), 587.0, (1521)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 447.9, (584), 381.2, (497)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 444.3, (313), 400.3, (282)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 444.0, (437), 389.1, (383)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 443.4, (450), 491.7, (499)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 440.0, (507), 471.2, (543)

Wyre, North-west England, 439.6, (497), 398.9, (451)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 438.2, (1087), 441.8, (1096)

Kettering, East Midlands, 436.4, (446), 487.2, (498)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 436.2, (250), 437.9, (251)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 429.5, (696), 343.1, (556)

Powys, Wales, 428.5, (570), 398.4, (530)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 425.6, (284), 481.1, (321)

Ceredigion, Wales, 425.3, (310), 430.8, (314)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 425.2, (465), 474.6, (519)

Leicester, East Midlands, 423.4, (1499), 382.2, (1353)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 419.0, (592), 411.9, (582)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 418.8, (393), 427.3, (401)

Rugby, West Midlands, 417.5, (462), 358.8, (397)

Fylde, North-west England, 417.4, (339), 439.6, (357)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 414.7, (752), 462.2, (838)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 410.5, (1284), 449.2, (1405)

Harborough, East Midlands, 410.3, (392), 438.6, (419)

Carlisle, North-west England, 410.0, (445), 366.7, (398)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 406.9, (850), 404.1, (844)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 403.6, (610), 438.7, (663)

Newport, Wales, 402.1, (629), 474.9, (743)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 398.3, (605), 347.6, (528)

County Durham, North-east England, 395.2, (2107), 423.0, (2255)

Halton, North-west England, 394.6, (512), 451.6, (586)

Eden, North-west England, 390.7, (210), 377.6, (203)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.5, (1032), 478.5, (1268)

Wrexham, Wales, 388.8, (529), 346.9, (472)

Tameside, North-west England, 387.5, (880), 472.9, (1074)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 386.9, (531), 376.7, (517)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 386.4, (817), 376.9, (797)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 384.5, (779), 443.2, (898)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 383.9, (1320), 457.5, (1573)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 383.3, (311), 332.8, (270)

Flintshire, Wales, 382.5, (600), 405.5, (636)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 382.4, (404), 384.3, (406)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 377.1, (413), 386.2, (423)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 375.0, (372), 335.7, (333)

Derby, East Midlands, 373.8, (960), 422.9, (1086)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 371.5, (404), 388.1, (422)

Bridgend, Wales, 370.7, (547), 485.3, (716)

Knowsley, North-west England, 370.0, (564), 506.4, (772)

Cardiff, Wales, 369.7, (1365), 442.0, (1632)

Erewash, East Midlands, 369.4, (426), 537.6, (620)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 367.1, (593), 418.5, (676)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 366.5, (1258), 451.6, (1550)

High Peak, East Midlands, 364.9, (338), 544.1, (504)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 363.2, (932), 420.1, (1078)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 362.8, (295), 383.7, (312)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 362.8, (225), 277.3, (172)

Stockport, North-west England, 360.6, (1061), 394.0, (1159)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 360.0, (368), 294.5, (301)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 358.8, (359), 374.8, (375)

South Holland, East Midlands, 356.8, (342), 314.0, (301)

Torridge, South-west England, 356.5, (245), 277.9, (191)

Melton, East Midlands, 356.1, (183), 435.8, (224)

Northumberland, North-east England, 354.5, (1148), 320.2, (1037)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 353.0, (1241), 404.4, (1422)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 352.5, (696), 402.7, (795)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 352.2, (1362), 381.2, (1474)

Cherwell, South-east England, 351.7, (534), 449.8, (683)

Preston, North-west England, 351.0, (506), 321.9, (464)

Sunderland, North-east England, 350.6, (974), 410.3, (1140)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 349.9, (229), 418.6, (274)

Darlington, North-east England, 349.2, (375), 427.4, (459)

Fenland, Eastern England, 347.8, (355), 396.7, (405)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 347.0, (447), 329.9, (425)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 346.6, (410), 311.1, (368)

Chorley, North-west England, 346.6, (412), 281.0, (334)

Copeland, North-west England, 345.4, (235), 382.1, (260)

Luton, Eastern England, 344.2, (735), 402.3, (859)

Redditch, West Midlands, 343.6, (294), 316.7, (271)

St. Helens, North-west England, 343.5, (622), 341.8, (619)

North Devon, South-west England, 343.3, (337), 367.7, (361)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 342.2, (1050), 302.8, (929)

Coventry, West Midlands, 341.9, (1297), 332.1, (1260)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 341.0, (589), 365.3, (631)

Dudley, West Midlands, 339.1, (1093), 353.9, (1141)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 338.9, (896), 403.5, (1067)

Gateshead, North-east England, 337.7, (682), 356.5, (720)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 337.3, (1110), 348.6, (1147)

Warrington, North-west England, 337.2, (706), 339.1, (710)

Sefton, North-west England, 334.9, (924), 382.0, (1054)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 334.5, (2672), 387.5, (3095)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 333.7, (294), 357.5, (315)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 333.6, (405), 325.3, (395)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 333.3, (432), 434.4, (563)

Liverpool, North-west England, 331.7, (1660), 405.4, (2029)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 331.3, (1078), 333.1, (1084)

Rutland, East Midlands, 331.1, (134), 343.4, (139)

Oldham, North-west England, 330.8, (786), 313.1, (744)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 330.6, (514), 392.4, (610)

Wigan, North-west England, 329.3, (1089), 342.0, (1131)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 328.9, (405), 339.5, (418)

Walsall, West Midlands, 328.5, (942), 392.0, (1124)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 327.5, (368), 361.3, (406)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 326.9, (521), 346.4, (552)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 324.3, (1431), 358.5, (1582)

Stafford, West Midlands, 324.2, (447), 335.9, (463)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 323.4, (415), 431.7, (554)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 321.2, (337), 338.4, (355)

Lancaster, North-west England, 320.0, (474), 331.5, (491)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 318.8, (365), 421.0, (482)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 318.3, (797), 284.4, (712)

South Ribble, North-west England, 317.8, (353), 343.0, (381)

Trafford, North-west England, 314.0, (746), 363.7, (864)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 313.2, (370), 299.6, (354)

Plymouth, South-west England, 312.4, (821), 447.0, (1175)

Torbay, South-west England, 312.0, (425), 403.8, (550)

Pendle, North-west England, 311.5, (287), 348.4, (321)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 309.6, (1824), 339.6, (2001)

Warwick, West Midlands, 309.2, (448), 334.7, (485)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 308.7, (467), 414.5, (627)

Salford, North-west England, 307.6, (808), 362.8, (953)

Daventry, East Midlands, 307.1, (267), 333.5, (290)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 302.8, (650), 385.2, (827)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 301.6, (584), 324.4, (628)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 301.0, (345), 337.6, (387)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 300.2, (363), 355.6, (430)

Solihull, West Midlands, 299.8, (652), 367.8, (800)

Breckland, Eastern England, 299.5, (423), 271.8, (384)

Gedling, East Midlands, 299.4, (354), 422.0, (499)

Gravesham, South-east England, 297.5, (318), 334.0, (357)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 296.0, (541), 284.5, (520)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 295.9, (159), 271.7, (146)

Reading, South-east England, 295.6, (474), 414.1, (664)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 293.6, (417), 387.2, (550)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 292.7, (296), 408.3, (413)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 291.1, (369), 442.6, (561)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 290.3, (292), 392.8, (395)

Burnley, North-west England, 289.9, (259), 317.9, (284)

Wirral, North-west England, 287.4, (932), 339.2, (1100)

Havant, South-east England, 287.3, (363), 334.0, (422)

Mendip, South-west England, 287.2, (334), 390.4, (454)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 286.8, (354), 435.8, (538)

Bury, North-west England, 284.7, (543), 316.2, (603)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 281.3, (1525), 322.1, (1746)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 281.1, (400), 334.5, (476)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 281.0, (314), 391.0, (437)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 280.3, (257), 425.3, (390)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 279.7, (1610), 382.4, (2201)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 279.3, (419), 278.6, (418)

Rochdale, North-west England, 277.7, (621), 295.1, (660)

Oxford, South-east England, 277.1, (420), 301.5, (457)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 275.5, (63), 284.2, (65)

Maldon, Eastern England, 275.2, (180), 293.6, (192)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 273.6, (339), 314.8, (390)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 272.9, (3113), 285.3, (3254)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 272.3, (260), 315.2, (301)

South Hams, South-west England, 269.5, (237), 379.8, (334)

Rossendale, North-west England, 268.8, (192), 281.4, (201)

Fareham, South-east England, 268.2, (312), 376.5, (438)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 267.9, (363), 366.7, (497)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 267.8, (281), 337.4, (354)

Broadland, Eastern England, 267.6, (353), 278.2, (367)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 267.2, (214), 377.1, (302)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 267.1, (1461), 345.8, (1892)

Test Valley, South-east England, 266.6, (339), 335.0, (426)

Bolton, North-west England, 266.4, (768), 269.6, (777)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 265.7, (316), 367.4, (437)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 265.6, (781), 333.6, (981)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 265.0, (252), 312.3, (297)

Harrow, London, 263.9, (666), 310.7, (784)

Watford, Eastern England, 263.9, (255), 370.5, (358)

Bedford, Eastern England, 263.9, (461), 287.4, (502)

Manchester, North-west England, 263.8, (1466), 314.0, (1745)

Northampton, East Midlands, 263.5, (591), 319.7, (717)

Hounslow, London, 263.1, (715), 278.5, (757)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 260.9, (467), 367.6, (658)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 260.7, (245), 350.1, (329)

Harlow, Eastern England, 260.1, (227), 308.2, (269)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 259.9, (149), 303.5, (174)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 259.8, (274), 310.0, (327)

Rochford, Eastern England, 259.1, (227), 255.6, (224)

Southampton, South-east England, 259.0, (655), 304.5, (770)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 258.9, (352), 296.4, (403)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 258.2, (252), 242.8, (237)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 258.2, (187), 281.7, (204)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 257.6, (696), 316.4, (855)

Boston, East Midlands, 255.5, (181), 241.4, (171)

Ealing, London, 255.0, (868), 311.2, (1059)

Babergh, Eastern England, 252.3, (234), 200.6, (186)

Tandridge, South-east England, 251.9, (223), 317.4, (281)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 251.7, (140), 343.3, (191)

Barnet, London, 251.6, (1004), 255.1, (1018)

Slough, South-east England, 251.4, (376), 314.2, (470)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 251.2, (194), 275.8, (213)

Colchester, Eastern England, 250.5, (494), 294.6, (581)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 250.1, (843), 329.6, (1111)

Hart, South-east England, 250.0, (244), 307.4, (300)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 249.8, (444), 309.4, (550)

Moray, Scotland, 249.7, (239), 243.4, (233)

Crawley, South-east England, 248.9, (280), 295.2, (332)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 248.9, (222), 334.1, (298)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 247.1, (339), 321.4, (441)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 246.7, (433), 322.5, (566)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 245.8, (226), 300.2, (276)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 245.8, (232), 318.9, (301)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 245.5, (55), 89.3, (20)

Wokingham, South-east England, 245.5, (427), 411.0, (715)

Winchester, South-east England, 245.4, (309), 296.2, (373)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 245.3, (371), 288.9, (437)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 244.6, (365), 325.0, (485)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 243.6, (322), 268.6, (355)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 243.2, (322), 337.6, (447)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 243.1, (301), 309.3, (383)

Dorset, South-west England, 242.8, (922), 326.8, (1241)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 242.6, (225), 278.1, (258)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 242.2, (254), 259.4, (272)

Croydon, London, 242.2, (941), 295.4, (1148)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 242.1, (321), 314.5, (417)

Redbridge, London, 241.8, (739), 264.7, (809)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 241.3, (322), 310.9, (415)

Gosport, South-east England, 240.9, (204), 466.5, (395)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 240.5, (387), 313.2, (504)

Swindon, South-west England, 239.6, (534), 472.0, (1052)

Guildford, South-east England, 238.8, (359), 268.7, (404)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 238.6, (423), 316.4, (561)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 238.6, (329), 324.8, (448)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 238.5, (362), 299.8, (455)

Hillingdon, London, 238.2, (736), 290.9, (899)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 236.3, (938), 301.3, (1196)

Bexley, London, 235.9, (588), 257.9, (643)

Havering, London, 235.2, (613), 263.2, (686)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 234.8, (285), 327.1, (397)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 234.2, (335), 271.2, (388)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 233.3, (189), 303.7, (246)

Basildon, Eastern England, 233.0, (437), 263.9, (495)

South Somerset, South-west England, 233.0, (393), 377.6, (637)

Exeter, South-west England, 232.5, (310), 345.8, (461)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 231.8, (332), 328.2, (470)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 231.7, (193), 389.0, (324)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 231.7, (416), 290.7, (522)

East Devon, South-west England, 231.6, (343), 368.0, (545)

Waltham Forest, London, 230.7, (639), 266.8, (739)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 229.8, (208), 228.7, (207)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 228.7, (1153), 375.9, (1895)

Wealden, South-east England, 228.0, (371), 314.0, (511)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 227.7, (418), 257.2, (472)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 226.8, (257), 300.9, (341)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 226.5, (485), 257.8, (552)

St Albans, Eastern England, 226.4, (338), 389.1, (581)

Bromley, London, 226.3, (753), 278.9, (928)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 226.3, (226), 342.4, (342)

Tendring, Eastern England, 226.0, (333), 266.7, (393)

Merton, London, 225.7, (466), 264.5, (546)

Lambeth, London, 225.3, (725), 265.7, (855)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 224.7, (281), 259.9, (325)

Sutton, London, 224.4, (466), 278.3, (578)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 222.8, (353), 487.2, (772)

Medway, South-east England, 222.5, (621), 246.8, (689)

Chichester, South-east England, 220.6, (268), 290.5, (353)

Worcester, West Midlands, 220.4, (221), 264.3, (265)

Norwich, Eastern England, 220.1, (313), 315.8, (449)

Brent, London, 220.0, (721), 255.7, (838)

North Somerset, South-west England, 219.0, (472), 395.7, (853)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 216.5, (429), 277.6, (550)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 216.0, (387), 239.5, (429)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 215.6, (310), 341.5, (491)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 214.4, (281), 251.0, (329)

Thanet, South-east England, 213.5, (302), 286.3, (405)

Braintree, Eastern England, 212.3, (325), 226.7, (347)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 212.3, (333), 207.8, (326)

New Forest, South-east England, 212.1, (381), 268.9, (483)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 211.5, (617), 320.2, (934)

Lewisham, London, 211.3, (645), 222.4, (679)

Runnymede, South-east England, 210.3, (190), 273.5, (247)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 208.8, (282), 308.8, (417)

Arun, South-east England, 207.9, (335), 243.9, (393)

Dover, South-east England, 207.6, (246), 274.2, (325)

Maidstone, South-east England, 207.4, (359), 287.6, (498)

Woking, South-east England, 207.0, (207), 271.0, (271)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 207.0, (257), 327.8, (407)

Dartford, South-east England, 206.9, (236), 298.1, (340)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 206.8, (406), 365.7, (718)

Ashford, South-east England, 206.1, (270), 271.0, (355)

Enfield, London, 205.9, (687), 210.7, (703)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 205.6, (180), 294.7, (258)

Bristol, South-west England, 205.4, (957), 402.7, (1876)

Newham, London, 205.2, (729), 224.3, (797)

Horsham, South-east England, 204.8, (298), 259.8, (378)

Haringey, London, 204.6, (545), 233.9, (623)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 203.3, (429), 256.4, (541)

Hastings, South-east England, 203.1, (188), 372.8, (345)

Cotswold, South-west England, 201.6, (182), 351.2, (317)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 201.3, (208), 300.0, (310)

Greenwich, London, 200.3, (579), 227.7, (658)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 200.1, (311), 335.2, (521)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 198.6, (191), 283.8, (273)

Worthing, South-east England, 197.8, (219), 240.2, (266)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 196.3, (171), 372.0, (324)

West Devon, South-west England, 195.9, (110), 306.4, (172)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 195.2, (297), 300.4, (457)

Wandsworth, London, 190.8, (629), 250.8, (827)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 190.7, (172), 277.2, (250)

Camden, London, 188.2, (526), 194.6, (544)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 188.1, (179), 324.7, (309)

Islington, London, 180.2, (447), 197.5, (490)

Westminster, London, 179.7, (485), 196.8, (531)

Waverley, South-east England, 178.6, (226), 299.5, (379)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 176.5, (508), 352.7, (1015)

Southwark, London, 176.2, (564), 237.8, (761)

Swale, South-east England, 174.8, (264), 225.1, (340)

Tower Hamlets, London, 174.7, (580), 215.7, (716)

Adur, South-east England, 174.5, (112), 204.1, (131)

Stroud, South-west England, 172.9, (209), 416.9, (504)

Gloucester, South-west England, 170.4, (221), 346.2, (449)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 170.2, (179), 212.0, (223)

Lewes, South-east England, 168.1, (174), 270.5, (280)

Canterbury, South-east England, 167.9, (280), 220.1, (367)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 163.5, (158), 298.1, (288)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 159.9, (127), 240.4, (191)

Hackney and City of London, London, 155.9, (455), 230.9, (674)

Rother, South-east England, 151.0, (146), 247.1, (239)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 128.3, (34), 181.1, (48)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 122.4, (142), 337.8, (392)