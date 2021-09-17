The Scottish Music Awards are back and are pulling out all the stops as they gear up for their 23rd annual event at the "legendary" Barrowlands Ballroom.

Following the success of TRNSMT festival, live music will continue to cause waves in Glasgow with the country's best musicians set to congregate at the world famous venue on November 13.

The awards make their physical return after being hosted virtually last year and live performances from Scottish acts such as The Fratellis, Tik-Tok star Nathan Evans, and Nina Nesbitt will be seen on the famous stage throughout night.

The event is being hosted by Nordoff Robbins, a music therapy charity who, like many others, took a hit during the pandemic.

However, despite the extreme difficulties faced by the music industry at that time, they still managed to raise £89,000 in the online awards and are hoping for this years physical return to top it.

Performer on the night and nominee for the Woman in Music Award, Nina Nesbitt said she is ‘honoured’ for the recognition.

She said: I can’t wait to perform at the show.

"I’ve seen first-hand the incredible work Nordoff Robbins music therapists do for people who find it difficult to communicate in other ways, and I hope the event will raise lots of money to support them for another year.”

Nathan Evans added: “Coming from where I was in January to where I am now is just incredible and to say that now I’m going to be performing and attending the Awards…it's an incredible feeling and an absolute honour.

"I'm looking forward to November, it can't come quick enough! Dreams really do come true.”

Chairman of Nordoff Robbins events and fundraising, Donald C MacLeod MBE said the charity event is "determined to come back bigger and better than before" in the renowned music venue.

He said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards, and we’re even more excited for the event to return to a physical award show in Scotland’s iconic and legendary live music venue

"The venue is renowned around the world and is an integral part of Scotland's music community, so it will certainly be a night to remember.

"This year we’re determined to come back bigger and better than before and are raring to go for an unmissable evening celebrating some of Scotland's biggest names.”