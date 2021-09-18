A MAN has died after taking unwell in Glasgow's George Square.
The alarm was first raised by Glasgow City Council's Traffic Control Management team, who said that Kingston Street and Paisley Road in Tradeston were closed due to an "ongoing police incident".
However, the force have since confirmed the incident circulated around George Square - despite initital reports coming from south of the Clyde.
An ambulance attended the scene, however the man was pronounced dead shortly before 11am.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.50am this morning, a man became unwell while in George Square.
"An ambulance attended however sadly the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
It comes as thousands of people have taken to the streets of Glasgow to take part in Orange Order processions.
More than 50 parades took place - many of which were converging on George Square and Glasgow Green.
It is, however, unclear as to whether the man was involved with the events or was just in George Square at that time.
