A MAN has died after taking unwell in Glasgow's Tradeston Square.

The alarm was first raised by Glasgow City Council's Traffic Control Management team, who said that Kingston Street and Paisley Road in Tradeston were closed due to an "ongoing police incident".  

However, the force have since confirmed the incident circulated around George Square - despite initital reports coming from south of the Clyde.

An ambulance attended the scene, however the man was pronounced dead shortly before 11am.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11am this morning, a 68-year-old man became unwell while on Tradeston Street, Glasgow.

An ambulance attended however sadly the man was pronounced dead a short time later. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the PF." 

Correction - This article stated that the incident took place in George Square. The article has since been updated to reflect that this was not the case.