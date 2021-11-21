SCOTLAND has recorded zero coronavirus deaths overnight, but 2,677 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
However, the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.
Therefore, the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 9,467 following 11 deaths being recorded yesterday.
The daily test positivity rate is 9.7 per cent.
A total of 777 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, up 10 in 24 hours, with 58 patients in intensive care, down three.
So far, 4,338,322 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,937,949 have had a second.
A total of 1,408,565 have also received a third dose or booster.
