Half of young people in Scotland who took part in a charity survey say they have lost confidence in their work, a study has shown.

The Prince’s Trust, a youth charity that helps young people aged 11 to 30 get into jobs and education, asked 2,007 16-25-year-olds in the UK about the impact of the coronavirus on their future career and job skills.

The survey found that 50% of young people in Scotland who took part feel that over the course of the pandemic, they have lost confidence in their ability “to do the job they are trained to do”, with 59 per cent saying they have “lost confidence in themselves.”

The research, published on Wednesday, also found that 46% of young Scots are concerned about how they will “get their life back on track” and a quarter worry they do not have the skills required for the jobs available to them.

The study, however, showed 42% of participants said the pandemic has given them time to retrain and gain new skills, and 56% said they feel more grateful now for the life they have.

But only 16% of young people in Scotland say they feel confident in their future career, with just one fifth (20%) agreeing that they have “the confidence to go after the job they want”.

The Prince’s Trust found young people from lower income backgrounds and those who have experienced unstable employment during the pandemic are more likely to report poor mental health and a loss in their confidence.

The findings also suggest that across the UK, young people whose employment has been unstable and who have spent time out of work during the pandemic are more likely to report poor mental health.

Similarly, 26% say the uncertain job market makes them concerned about their future, with 60% agreeing that not being able to find a job makes them feel anxious.

Craig Wilson, of The Prince’s Trust, said: “Today’s research shows that without increased support for young people in the UK, the legacy of the pandemic will be a substantial crisis of confidence in our future workforce.

“Young people have faced significant disruption to their employment and education, at a time when our economy and jobs market is in flux.

“As we look forward into 2022, there is still a huge amount to do to restore young people’s confidence and rebuild the skills they need for the jobs available now, and the jobs of the future.

“Every day at The Prince’s Trust, we meet talented young people looking for opportunities to work and train.

“It is in all of our interests to support the younger generation into sustainable jobs, to help rebuild our economy.”