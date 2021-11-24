The Scottish Government has recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,080 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Nine further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,504.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,028 as of November 21.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
READ MORE: Glasgow records highest number of deaths in last week
Of the 41,801 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 7.8% were positive.
A total of 66 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 708 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,341,224 while 3,941,715 people have now received a second dose.
1,502,266 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.