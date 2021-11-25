AN ELDERLY pedestrian has been left "seriously injured" after being knocked down by a car in East Kilbride.

The incident occured at around 7.50am on Wednesday when a black Renault Clio struck a man crossing the road. The car was traveling north on Stuart Street in East Kilbride, near the Village Inn.

The 80-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle was attended to by emergency services before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the incident to help assist their investigation.

Sergeant Andrew Shearer said: “From our enquiries, we know there were several people in the area at the time of the incident and I would urge these people to contact us as their information could prove vital.

"I would also ask any motorists with dash cam devices to check their footage as they may have captured images which would assist us in establishing the full circumstances of what has happened.”

The road was closed yesterday as investigators examined the site, but it has since re-opened.

Anyone wishing to provide police with any information can contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0428 of Wednesday, November 24, 2021.