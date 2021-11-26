SCOTS are being told to take action as the Met Office have issued a rare red weather warning on the east coast.

Storm Arwen is set to batter Scotland from 3pm today (Friday) with an innitial amber alert stating there is a 'danger to life', but now a red warning has been issued which will bring extreme winds of up 90mph.

After upgrading the alert to amber yesterday the Met Office issued the more serious 'red warning' this afternoon stating that there is a very real risk of 'damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blowing off and power lines being brought down'.

The Met Office warning states: "High winds associated with Storm Arwen will bring damage and travel disruption.

"A spell of exceptionally strong northerly winds will affect eastern coastal districts of Scotland from later this afternoon moving south into south-east Scotland and north-east England this evening. Gusts of 80-90 mph are likely and these will generate some very large waves."

There will likely be roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

The Met Office also suggested that peoples homes could be battered with huge waves on the east coast with water being thrown onto coastal roads and sea fronts. Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage is also likley.

Stretching all the way from the north of Scotland into England, the red warning will last until the early hours of Saturday morning with Aberdeen the worst affected area.

It come as police and ministers issued 'be prepared' advice as the danger to life warning was issued for most of Scotland.

Transport Scotland has warned that conditions are likely to impact travel, particularly during peak times on Friday evening.

They said that there is also potential for restrictions on bridges, which could impact the large number of high-sided vehicles expected to be on the trunk road network for Black Friday.

A Multi Agency Response Team is being formed for the duration of the warning periods to closely monitor conditions, it said.

Scotrail have also announced that the weather will affect routes in their northern lines which will limit services, and are advising people to plan journeys in advance.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, at Police Scotland's roads policing section said: "We are asking motorists to be prepared for the potential for widespread strong winds and the risk of snow following the Red and Amber weather warnings from the Met Office.

"You should allow extra time for your journey, ensure your vehicle is sufficiently fuelled and drive to the road conditions. Consider taking some warm clothes, food and water within your vehicle, in case of delays and ensure your mobile phone is fully charged.

"I would urge motorists to check the Met Office and Traffic Scotland websites and social media before setting out on their journey, particularly in those areas most affected by the predicted adverse weather.”

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Dundee

Fife

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Scottish Border

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: “The first storm of the winter period, Storm Arwen, is set to impact Scotland today and Saturday. The whole country is going to see blustery conditions, but the Met Office is telling us that eastern parts of Scotland in particular are going to see some difficult weather.

“Motorists should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available."

“The conditions are also likely to lead to disruption on other modes of transport, so we are urging people to take the weather into account if they are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”

Scottish Government-appointed maintenance firm Bear Scotland said restrictions may be required on bridges such as Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge, Dornoch Bridge, Cromarty Bridge, Friarton Bridge and the Forth Road Bridge. The A1, in south east Scotland, is also expected to be impacted by the high winds.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s operating company representative for the North West, said: “We are fully prepped and are closely monitoring conditions and will act quickly when required."