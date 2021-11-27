While strong gusts of almost 100mph swept the country yesterday Storm Arwen is now clearing the UK with winds gradually easing though further areas of rain, sleet and at times snow.

Impacts from the storm have been felt across the UK with thousands of homes facing power cuts and severe disruption to transport links widely reported.

Some of the worst impacted areas include Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and the Moray coast while wave heights of 11m were recorded in the outer Firth of Forth.

While the worst seems to have passed, with the rare red weather warning and amber warnings now expired, the Yellow wind warning remains valid until 6pm.

Yellow weather warning issued



Ice across parts of England and Scotland

Saturday 1700 - Sunday 1100



— Met Office

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale, said: “Storm Arwen has delivered some dangerously strong winds overnight, with gusts in excess of 90mph recorded and sustained windspeeds of over 60mph.

"The strong winds will move south across the UK through the day, gradually weakening. Warnings are in still in force through the day and there has been widespread disruption so check and follow advice from local authorities before you head out.

“There is a chance of snow in some locations, particularly the higher ground in Scotland and Northern England where we have already seen some accumulations. Any snow falling at lower levels is likely to be short lived.”

Temperatures are expected to drop and with a cold night ahead and showers feeding into parts of Scotland, a Yellow warning for Ice has been issued from 5pm on Saturday November 27 to 11am on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Scotland will see some further rain and perhaps snow, mostly for high ground.

According to the Met Office it will continue to feel cold with a northerly breeze and with clear skies overnight will lead to some very low minimum temperatures both Sunday and Monday mornings with temperatures below -10C possible in areas with snow cover across Scotland.