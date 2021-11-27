TWO people have died during Storm Arwen as winds of nearly 100mph battered the entire UK.

The Met Office had issued a red wind warning for the east coast of Scotland and the north-east England which expired early on Saturday, but the amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place across large swathes of the country.

Winds of up 98 mph were seen overnight, and the extreme weather caused trees to be blown over which killed two people in separate incidents in the UK.

Cumbria Police said a man from Lancaster died in Ambleside after a tree fell on him just before 11pm on Friday.

In Northern Ireland, a man was killed when his car was hit by a falling tree in County Antrim on Friday.

The rare red weather alert came with a warning of 'danger to life' and high chances of power cuts in certain areas in Scotland.

Around 80,000 homes in the north east of Scotland were without power this morning after strong winds swept through the region.

According to Scottish and Southern Energy Network's Power Track there were 310 unplanned outages just after 10am on Saturday.

Power cuts have affected communities across Scotland with the main areas affected Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus and Perthshire.

Amidst reports of Storm Arwen, the energy company had around 500 staff working through the night to respond to customers.

Rail services were also heavily affected yesterday, with multiple services connected to Edinburgh being cancelled.

However Scotrail did announce that they had scrapped their ticket restrictions for the full of Friday allowing people to use already purchased tickets on Saturday instead.

Vaccination centres were also shut down in both NHS Tayside and NHS Grampian's areas.

The red weather alert finshed in the ealry hours of Saturday morning, but the yellow warnings for ice and wind will remain in effect until Sunday morning at 11am.