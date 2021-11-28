Winter woollies are needed today amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc across much of the UK.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11am on Sunday and covers most of Scotland.

The Met Office has warned of a risk of “wintry showers and icy stretches” and said it would be a cold and frosty start to the day, with showers affecting eastern coastal areas.

It added that there is a risk of “icy stretches”, with snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland and the North West of England early on Sunday.

Much of Scotland is waking up to snow this morning as images are shared on social media. In their yellow weather warning the Met Office said that while the snow will probably only last for an hour or two, it is likely to produce further, small accumulations of snow.

⚠️ Update to the Yellow Warning for Snow & Ice ⚠️



A risk of wintry showers & icy stretches. Snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland & NW England early on Sunday.



Saturday 1700 to Sunday 1100.



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2021

A cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency on Friday, remaining in place until Monday, prompting advice to people to try to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the chilly conditions such as the elderly and anyone with heart and lung problems.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

Gusts of almost 100mph also saw transport disrupted, power cuts and damage to buildings, while heavy snow saw lorries get stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas.

Summing up the damage caused by the first named storm of the season, the Met Office said the strong winds and a mixture of rain, sleet and snow led to “power cuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills.”