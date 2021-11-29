It is the Borders town that may only have a few thousand residents but which hosts Hogmanay celebrations that are among the best-known in the country and recognised internationally.

The practice of lighting a bonfire on New Year’s Eve in Biggar goes back to pagan times when the fire was believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck.

Every New Year’s Eve a procession of torches marches up the High Street to a bonfire at the top of the town.

There, a torch is passed to the town’s oldest resident who lights the bonfire to ‘burn out the old and burn in the new’ in an event which involves the whole community from babies to the elderly.

It is a tradition that has continued with a barely an interruption for hundreds of years – even during much of the Second World War, when locals burned a candle inside a tin at the bonfire site, so as not to attract enemy bombers.

It was cancelled in 2020 as result of the Covid public health emergency, but this hiatus was one of only three occasions this has happened in well over a century.

Now the community has raised concerns that it could become the first of Scotland’s famous fire festivals to be banned.

Up Helly Aa on Shetland is Europe's biggest fire festival

A campaign has been launched to save the historic Biggar event in what organisers say is a dispute over the siting of a gas main which has led to concern that officials are considering ending the tradition.

South Lanarkshire Council has confirmed that concerns have been raised about the location of the bonfire by a Health and Safety Executive-supported multi-agency Events Safety Advisory Group (ESAG), which has emergency services' representation. The group which provides the council with advice on public safety at events says the primary issue is the location of a gas main.

Serious concerns have been raised that South Lanarkshire Council will not grant the event a license, citing public safety reasons raised by Scottish Fire and Rescue, Police Scotland and Scottish Gas Networks as the basis.

Organisers say that in the 1990s the predecessor to Scottish Gas Networks moved a gas mains pipeline "so that it ran directly under the position of the bonfire, in full knowledge of its existence and having provided reassurance that this did not cause a safety problem.

The bonfire has taken place on that site over the 30 years since.

But the organisers say the position of the gas main appears now to be being used as a reason to ban the bonfire altogether.

Mitigation has been in place for years – a substantial ‘sub-base’ in aggregate has lain under the fire and the day before it is lit Scottish Gas Networks carry out a gas leak test.

Organisers say liability for moving the gas pipe has been placed on the community rather than either South Lanarkshire Council or Scottish Gas Networks.

And they say that if the gas mains is in the wrong place this is down to the local authority and the owner of the gas main, not the community of Biggar.

They say there has been not recorded serious incident ever to have taken place at the bonfire and that year after year it has received "glowing" police reports for being one of the most good spirited and crime-free events to take place at Hogmanay.

Robin McAlpine of a newly launched Save Biggar's Bonfire campaign said: "Increasingly throughout negotiations it has become clear that there is a serious threat of an end to this historical tradition.

"The community organisers of the fire have done everything they possibly could over months of negotiation to try and resolve these issues amicably and in private. It has proved impossible.

Edinburgh's spectacular torchlight procession kicks off the city's Hogmanay celebrations

"The community of Biggar is left with no remaining option but to demonstrate to South Lanarkshire Council before the date of that meeting the anger that will result if centuries of the town’s historical tradition is brought to an end."

It is believed that a final decision will not be made by the council until mid-December.

Lesley Craise, chariman of the Biggar Bonfire Committee, said: “After the incredibly difficult 18 months faced by this town like so many in Scotland and beyond, it is more important than ever that the historical traditions which make this community what it is are supported and facilitated.

"What this community needs this festive season is the chance to be together, to heal and to remind ourselves why the sacrifice of the last year has been worth it.

"What we do not need is to be obstructed. If community traditions with the profile of Biggar’s bonfire can be under threat, can any community in Scotland have any confidence that they won’t be next?

"All we are asking is for all the mitigating measures we have been assured were sufficient over the last 30 years to remain sufficient for one further year and then to arrange with Scottish Gas Networks to relocate a gas main they now claim should never have been there in the first place."

A council spokesman said ESAG concerns principally relate to the location of a gas supply pipe directly underneath the proposed bonfire and the close proximity of spectators should any issues arise.

“However, the ESAG has no decision-making powers," the spokesman said. "Rather, any decision will be taken when the application for a temporary public entertainment licence is considered by the council’s licensing committee.

"We understand the desire among many local people for the bonfire to return after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.

"That is why council officers have been working with the organisers for many weeks in order to ensure public safety is protected, and those extensive efforts will continue in advance of the licensing committee meeting.”